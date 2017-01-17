See how your school district compares on graduation, drop-out rates
In South Mississippi, while seven districts showed an improved graduation rate since last year, 11 of 16 had a drop-out rate that increased or stayed the same. Only four districts in South Mississippi showed consistent improvement in both graduation and drop-out rates since 2015: Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula-Gautier and Poplarville.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|16 hr
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Thu
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
