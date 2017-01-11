School honoring Slate Springs native Conner
Calhoun City High School Principal Mike Ray is inviting the public to honor one of Mississippi's most noted sons, Maj. Gen. Fox Conner, at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 in the school auditorium.
