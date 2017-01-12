Sampling History: Mississippi (History) Hall of Fame inducts five
The five men and women who were selected in December for the 2016 Mississippi Hall of Fame by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History come from diverse backgrounds and accomplished great things during their lifetimes. They are: Evelyn Gandy , the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Mississippi, Elvis Presley , the "king of rock and roll," James D. Hardy , a pioneering transplant surgeon; Aaron Henry , a civil rights leader and legislator, and Ida B. Wells , a successful journalist and women's rights advocate.
