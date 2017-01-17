Sampling History: Celebrating Mississippi Statehood Bicentennial off to a good start
In Pascagoula, the long-anticipated exhibit featuring the 1817 Constitution and original 20-star U.S. flag will open Monday and Tuesday to the public in the Pascagoula Public Library meeting room. Hours Monday are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday representatives from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will give a formal presentation and answer questions from the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|4 hr
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Wed
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC