Sampling History: Celebrating Mississippi Statehood Bicentennial off to a good start

In Pascagoula, the long-anticipated exhibit featuring the 1817 Constitution and original 20-star U.S. flag will open Monday and Tuesday to the public in the Pascagoula Public Library meeting room. Hours Monday are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday representatives from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History will give a formal presentation and answer questions from the public.

