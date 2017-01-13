Rowan's historic images explore African American middle class
A public reception at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 celebrates an exhibit of photographs by Mississippi native Levi J. Rowan , pictured. Dr. Robert Luckett will also present a program.
