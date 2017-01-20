Republicans and Democrats want equal pay in Mississippi
When David Baria filed his Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act earlier this year, he lamented that equal pay for women had come to be labeled a liberal issue. "Closing the pay gap is good for Mississippi on so many levels," Fitch said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble
|7 hr
|Common sense
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|11 hr
|Good News
|5
|United customers get temporary relief
|Mon
|Rod Knox
|3
|State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched
|Mon
|Mr Trump
|9
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC