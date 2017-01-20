Republicans and Democrats want equal ...

Republicans and Democrats want equal pay in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

When David Baria filed his Evelyn Gandy Fair Pay Act earlier this year, he lamented that equal pay for women had come to be labeled a liberal issue. "Closing the pay gap is good for Mississippi on so many levels," Fitch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bills to abolish agency for arts may be in trouble 7 hr Common sense 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 11 hr Good News 5
News United customers get temporary relief Mon Rod Knox 3
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched Mon Mr Trump 9
News Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ... Jan 28 Punk Horrid In Lo... 1
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) Jan 28 Phantom In The Fo... 62
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Jan 27 He is a POS 4
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC