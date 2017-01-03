Pravasi Bharatiya Friends of Modi prize

Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Jan. 9: Officially, India's top diaspora awards need the nominees to meet one of eight eligibility criteria. On Monday, six of the 30 winners of the 2017 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards also ticked a ninth box: direct ties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

