Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
Apparent tornadoes from Mississippi to Georgia resulted in at least 18 deaths and a large trail of damaged homes, businesses and even schools. At least 14 people were killed in Georgia on Sunday, a day after four deaths were reported in the Hattiesburg area.
#1 10 hrs ago
The best help MS could do is require homes to build to withstand tornados. The state knows it is subject to high winds yet refuses to enact building codes as they do in FL.
