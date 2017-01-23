Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims ...

Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Apparent tornadoes from Mississippi to Georgia resulted in at least 18 deaths and a large trail of damaged homes, businesses and even schools. At least 14 people were killed in Georgia on Sunday, a day after four deaths were reported in the Hattiesburg area.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Time

Tupelo, MS

#1 10 hrs ago
The best help MS could do is require homes to build to withstand tornados. The state knows it is subject to high winds yet refuses to enact building codes as they do in FL.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 10 hr No shop 3
News United customers get temporary relief Mon Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Mon Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 19 Bad with Good 4
Miss st basketball Jan 18 Just saying 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,942 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC