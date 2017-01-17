Ole Miss Substantially Prevails in Tax Court Case over Taxability of Coach Appearances
Tax exempt organizations must report and pay tax on their "unrelated business income." Butler Snow recently represented The University of Mississippi in a federal income tax dispute in the United States Tax Court involving the proper amount UM should have reported as subject to the tax on unrelated business income.
