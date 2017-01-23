Officials count 1,100 homes damaged b...

Officials count 1,100 homes damaged by Mississippi tornado

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A tornado that tore a 31-mile path across south Mississippi over the weekend killed four people and damaged or destroyed more than 1,100 homes, state officials said Monday, as the governor assured residents that federal funds were being sought to help them recover from the widespread devastation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is promising quick consideration of a federal disaster declaration following Saturday's tornado, said Gov. Phil Bryant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 3 hr No shop 3
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help 4 hr Time 1
News United customers get temporary relief Mon Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Mon Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 19 Bad with Good 4
Miss st basketball Jan 18 Just saying 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC