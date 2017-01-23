Officials count 1,100 homes damaged by Mississippi tornado
A tornado that tore a 31-mile path across south Mississippi over the weekend killed four people and damaged or destroyed more than 1,100 homes, state officials said Monday, as the governor assured residents that federal funds were being sought to help them recover from the widespread devastation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is promising quick consideration of a federal disaster declaration following Saturday's tornado, said Gov. Phil Bryant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|3 hr
|No shop
|3
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|4 hr
|Time
|1
|United customers get temporary relief
|Mon
|Time
|1
|Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres...
|Mon
|Hard work
|5
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 19
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC