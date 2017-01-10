Official: Amazon to start charging tax on Mississippi sales
Mississippi's chief tax collector has announced that internet retailing titan Amazon will collect Mississippi's 7 percent sales tax beginning Feb. 1. "I appreciate Amazon for voluntarily stepping forward to collect the Mississippi sales tax," Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson said Tuesday in a statement. "I hope that other e-retailers will follow the lead of Amazon."
