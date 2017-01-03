No charges filed in Arkansas standoff death
A prosecutor said no police officers will face charges in the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man on Christmas Day. Prosecutor Don McSpadden said the death of Joseph Garcia, 33, was "tragic but justified."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|40 min
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Tue
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC