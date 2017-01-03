New Memphis Music
Mississippi transplant Brandon Taylor camped out at Jack Oblivian's place while recording the album Radio Ghost , but don't expect to hear any garage-rock guitar licks on Taylor's folky debut. Radio Ghost was released last December, a truly dismal month to release new music, so we're going to pretend that Radio Ghost is a 2017 release for Taylor's sake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|8 hr
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Tue
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC