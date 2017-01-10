Mudbound review: days of hell in 1940...

Mudbound review: days of hell in 1940s Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Sight and Sound

Dee Rees's devastating adaptation of Hillary Jordan's WWII-era saga of neighbouring black and white cotton-farming families Six years after her premiere of Pariah at the Sundance Film Festival, writer and director Dee Rees returns with an adaption of Hillary Jordan's novel Mudbound , set during WWII. Laura is a teaching graduate who considers herself an old maid, so is grateful to be courted by family friend Henry McAllen , and subsequently charmed by his witty, charismatic brother Jamie .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sight and Sound.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... 17 hr Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 19 hr Madonna Followers 6
News Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS 20 hr Muzicone 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Tue Time 1
News United customers get temporary relief Jan 23 Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Jan 23 Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC