MS senator blasts "unhappy liberal wo...

MS senator blasts "unhappy liberal women" fueling social media firestorm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel has created a firestorm on social media after a post on his Facebook page targeting the Women's March on Washington. Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, more than a million people turned out for women's marches all across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United customers get temporary relief 14 hr Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... 19 hr Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 19 Bad with Good 4
Miss st basketball Jan 18 Just saying 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC