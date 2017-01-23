MS senator blasts "unhappy liberal women" fueling social media firestorm
Mississippi Senator Chris McDaniel has created a firestorm on social media after a post on his Facebook page targeting the Women's March on Washington. Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, more than a million people turned out for women's marches all across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United customers get temporary relief
|14 hr
|Time
|1
|Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres...
|19 hr
|Hard work
|5
|EdBuild could cost some local districts
|Jan 20
|OMG
|1
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|Jan 19
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Jan 18
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC