Mississippians weigh in on their legislative "wish list" for 2017
Lawmakers will gavel in for the 2017 legislative session Tuesday. We previewed some of the expected bills last week and Monday, we asked people what they wanted lawmakers to get done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|12 hr
|Tagged
|3
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Dec 28
|Starkville Citizens
|18
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC