Mississippians have a favorite vanity plate and it's not Ole Miss or Elvis

Starting in October, Mississippi drivers will get a license plate to replace the blue guitar that has been on vehicles for five years, but anyone who can't wait can decorate their ride with one of the many specialty plates or a customized vanity plate. It costs more for these plates, but nearly one in four drivers in the state splurges to show their support for their alma mater, their dedication to butterflies or dolphins, their love for Elvis or their connection to the U.S. military.

