Mississippians gear up to be a part of Inauguration festivities
"It's kind of getting more exciting as the days go by, as you can imagine," said Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef. Thursday was a big day for Nosef, who was elected as a leader of the Southern Region of the Republican National Committee, also making him a Vice Chairman of the RNC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|22 hr
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Wed
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC