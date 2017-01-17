Mississippi town watches their president leave and Trump rise

"I'll never forget it," Clemie Burks said when asked to describe how she felt when Sen. Barack Obama took the oath of office on a frigid day in Washington. Nearly eight years later and 1,000 miles away in this Mississippi Delta town, Burks, a 57-year-old native seemed to swell with pride when she talked about her president, who would not be president much longer.

