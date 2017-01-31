Mississippi Storm Survivors: Spend FEMA Grants Wisely

Mississippi Storm Survivors: Spend FE...

1 hr ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency have already approved more than $1 million in state and federal disaster relief funds for Mississippians recovering from the severe storms and tornadoes in Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry counties. MEMA and FEMA want to remind those receiving grant payments to spend those funds wisely.

