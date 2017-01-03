Mississippi spends more on subsidized child care, but could serve fewer
The Mississippi Department of Human Services says it has increased by 50 percent the share of federal welfare money used to subsidize child care for low-income families. But because officials are also planning to increase rates the department pays to child care centers, that could mean that fewer -- not more-- children get help.
