Mississippi spends more on child care, but could serve fewer

Mississippi officials say they're increasing the share of federal welfare money to subsidize child care for poor families by 50 percent. But the Mississippi Department of Human Services also plans to increase payments to providers for each child, meaning the number of children aided by the program could decrease.

