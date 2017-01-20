Mississippi prison chief becoming public safety commissioner
A longtime law enforcement officer who has led Mississippi's prison system the past two years is being named the new head of the state Department of Public Safety. Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday is announcing his nomination of Marshall Fisher as public safety commissioner.
