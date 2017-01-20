Mississippi prison chief becoming public safety commissioner
In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, Marshall Fisher, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, addresses the House Corrections Committee at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant is to nominate Fisher as the next head of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at a news conference in Jackson.
