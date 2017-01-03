Mississippi New York Picnic canceled a " forever
A gathering of Mississippians living in New York has been canceled for the second year in a row, and this time, festival organizers say they have no plans to move forward. The annual Mississippi Picnic, held in New York's Central Park and hosted by The New York Mississippi Society , has been canceled - for good.
