Mississippi legislators begin session, expect school debate
Mississippi legislators started their 2017 session Tuesday, and their main focus during the next three months could be trying to adopt a new school funding formula. The current formula, called the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, was put into law 20 years ago but has been fully funded only twice.
