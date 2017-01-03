Mississippi legislators begin session...

Mississippi legislators begin session, expect school debate

Mississippi legislators started their 2017 session Tuesday, and their main focus during the next three months could be trying to adopt a new school funding formula. The current formula, called the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, was put into law 20 years ago but has been fully funded only twice.

