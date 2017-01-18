Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Urges Passage of Fire District Bill
A bill making its way through the Mississippi State Legislature that could change the way fire districts in the state are drawn is being praised by Mississippi's insurance chief. House Bill 469 would amend Section 19-5-167 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 and grant authorization to county board of supervisors to dissolve, redefine or reconfigure fire protection districts.
