Mississippi House Passes Bill to Enforce Mandatory Auto Insurance Requirement
House members are approving a bill that would require county tax collectors to check whether Mississippians have auto insurance before renewing their license tags. House Insurance Committee Chairman Gary Chism, R-Columbus, says a new computer system will allow county officials to check for insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|18 hr
|Funny Paperboys
|2
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Mon
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Sun
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC