Mississippi House Passes Bill to Enforce Mandatory Auto Insurance Requirement

House members are approving a bill that would require county tax collectors to check whether Mississippians have auto insurance before renewing their license tags. House Insurance Committee Chairman Gary Chism, R-Columbus, says a new computer system will allow county officials to check for insurance.

