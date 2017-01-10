Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump f...

Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump for Federal Disaster Relief in Wake of Deadly Tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

Leaders in both Mississippi and Georgia are calling for federal relief after a swarm of deadly tornadoes killed at least twenty people, and damaged thousands of homes. Between 21 and 23 January 2017, a swarm of at least 34 tornadoes devastated communities in the southeastern United States, resulting in at least twenty deaths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week 7 hr Youth Court 5
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Tue Time 1
News United customers get temporary relief Mon Time 1
News Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres... Mon Hard work 5
News EdBuild could cost some local districts Jan 20 OMG 1
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region Jan 19 Bad with Good 4
Miss st basketball Jan 18 Just saying 1
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC