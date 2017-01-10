Mississippi Governor Calls on Trump for Federal Disaster Relief in Wake of Deadly Tornadoes
Leaders in both Mississippi and Georgia are calling for federal relief after a swarm of deadly tornadoes killed at least twenty people, and damaged thousands of homes. Between 21 and 23 January 2017, a swarm of at least 34 tornadoes devastated communities in the southeastern United States, resulting in at least twenty deaths.
