Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Industry to Assist Residents Affected by Tornadoes
Insurance commissioners in Mississippi and Georgia, two of several Southeast states hit over the weekend by devestating tornadoes that damaged thousands of homes and caused millions of dollars in insured losses, are calling on the insurance industry to assist their departments in helping residents get back on their feet. The National Weather Service estimates that at least 39 tornadoes rolled through several Southeast states between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23. At least 20 deaths have been reported across the region, with the most significant loss of life and property damage occurring in Mississippi and Georgia.
