Mississippi Department of Archives & History brings Icons of Statehood exhibit to Pascagoula
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is doing its part in making its citizens well-versed in state history by bringing the Icons of Statehood exhibit to Pascagoula. For two days, children, adults, and local schools have brought their students over to learn more about the state's history.
