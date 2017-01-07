Miss Mississippi Outstanding Teen Pageant moves to April
This year's winner of the Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen Pageant will have a few extra weeks to prepare for the national competition. Officials in charge of the teen pageant have decided to move the event from June to April, the executive director of the MMOT Winky Freeman said.
