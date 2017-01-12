Miss. Guard unit gets new commander a...

Miss. Guard unit gets new commander as it prepares for major training exercise

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

A Mississippi National Guard unit that is preparing for a major training exercise in California later this year has a new commander. "It's a little bit of a situation where it's bitter-sweet," said Cager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brent Waller of the Kkk is mentally ill 10 hr Liberalism is Ill 4
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... 15 hr Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Sun Rod Knox 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC