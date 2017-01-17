Miss. governor: Time to consider star...

Miss. governor: Time to consider starting a lottery

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Gov. Phil Bryant told lawmakers in his State of the State speech Tuesday night that it might be time for Mississippi to create a lottery as a way to generate revenue without raising taxes. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region 11 hr Frank 3
Miss st basketball 23 hr Just saying 1
News Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M... Jan 16 Economy Development 8
News Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill Jan 15 Rod Knox 2
News Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par... Jan 9 Nothing but LGBTQ 4
Kerry George Jan 8 Samantha 1
News NMHS, United Health to share research Jan 4 Comcasted Waste 21
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC