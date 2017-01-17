Miss. governor: Time to consider starting a lottery
Gov. Phil Bryant told lawmakers in his State of the State speech Tuesday night that it might be time for Mississippi to create a lottery as a way to generate revenue without raising taxes. Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|11 hr
|Frank
|3
|Miss st basketball
|23 hr
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC