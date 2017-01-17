Military jet crashes at Naval base in...

Military jet crashes at Naval base in Mississippi; 2 eject

Officials at a Mississippi military base say a jet has crashed on a training flight, and that two people on board the plane were able to safely eject near the airfield. Naval Air Station Meridian said in a statement to The Associated Press that an instructor pilot and a student were both taken to a medical facility for evaluation and were in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

