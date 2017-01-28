MEMA and FEMA Disaster Teams in Neigh...

MEMA and FEMA Disaster Teams in Neighborhoods Helping Mississippi Storm Survivors

State and federal disaster survivor assistance teams are working in storm damaged neighborhoods helping Mississippians recover from the January tornadoes. Additionally, housing inspectors contracted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit with residents at their homes to review/document the damage.

