MEMA and FEMA Disaster Teams in Neighborhoods Helping Mississippi Storm Survivors
State and federal disaster survivor assistance teams are working in storm damaged neighborhoods helping Mississippians recover from the January tornadoes. Additionally, housing inspectors contracted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit with residents at their homes to review/document the damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|7 hr
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|8 hr
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Wed
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Wed
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Jan 25
|Muzicone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC