Med students started class at The University of Southern Mississippi. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
On Jan 21, William Carey was struck by a devastating tornado, and the next day Carey's staff met with The University of Mississippi to make sure their students would not fall behind. USM's Assistant Provost and Director of academic scheduling Debby Hill said she got a small taste of what William Carey experienced in 2013, when tornadoes damaged the Southern Miss campus.
