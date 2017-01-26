Master Gardener: Five named 2016 Mississippi Medallion winners
Established in 1996, the Mississippi Medallion Program seeks to increase awareness of plant materials and promote sales and production of ornamentals in Mississippi. The program focuses on spotlighting plants that thrive in the Mississippi climate and the selection committee identified five plants as Mississippi Medallion recipients in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|13 hr
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Wed
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Wed
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Wed
|Muzicone
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|United customers get temporary relief
|Jan 23
|Time
|1
|Rod Guajardo: Public education advocates expres...
|Jan 23
|Hard work
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC