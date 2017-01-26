Los Muertos Con Queso Rolls On Without Bob Weir On Thursday
The inaugural Los Muertos con Queso continued on Thursday in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir was supposed to perform two sets with his newest project, but the performance went out without Weir who according to Bill Kreutzmann was suffering from food poisoning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|11 hr
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|23 hr
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Jan 25
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Jan 25
|Muzicone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC