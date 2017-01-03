There are on the Newms360.com story from 1 min ago, titled Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Park will be missed. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

"Maybe you had to leave in order to miss a place; maybe you had to travel to figure out how beloved your starting point was." - Jodi Picoult About eight years ago, my friend Cheryl and I flew to New York City to attend the annual New York Mississippi Picnic in Central Park.

