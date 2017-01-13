Legislators respond to mandatory flag...

Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill

If one state senator has his way, Mississippi's colleges will fly the state flag or their presidents will pay. Senate Bill 2057, authored and filed by District 47 Sen. Mike Seymour , would require state-funded colleges and universities to fly the Mississippi flag.

