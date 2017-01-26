Legislators file 22 state flag-related bills
In the state's bicentennial year, and a few months after two flag initiatives failed to receive enough signatures to make a statewide ballot, lawmakers have filed 22 bills offering to change, keep or let voters decide on the current state flag. Seven bills, all drafted by white Republicans, would support the current state flag and impose statutory punishments for governmental entities refusing to fly it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|Sat
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|Sat
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Jan 25
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Jan 25
|Muzicone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC