Legislator wants $1,500 fine for Pledge of Allegiance a violationsa

A Mississippi legislator has sponsored a bill that levies a $1,500 fine on any school that doesn't recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag within the first hour of class each school day. Rep. William Shirley, a Republican whose District 84 covers Clark, Jasper and Newton counties, wants to amend Section 37-13-6 of the Mississippi Code of 1972.

