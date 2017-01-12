Lawmakers receive consultants' school funding proposals
A consulting group is recommending that Mississippi adopt a new school funding formula and phase it in over five to eight years. The current formula, the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, was put into law in 1997 and phased in over several years.
