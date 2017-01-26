Judge: Lawsuit can advance in Mississippi election dispute
Five voters can move forward with a lawsuit that claims their constitutional rights were violated when Mississippi lawmakers tossed out their ballots in a 2015 election, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the federal court lacks jurisdiction to decide the outcome of the state House race between Democrat Bo Eaton and Republican Mark Tullos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fight for Better Education Instead of Blasting ...
|14 hr
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|15 hr
|Phantom In The Fo...
|62
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|He is a POS
|4
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|Fri
|Justin
|1
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week
|Jan 25
|Madonna Followers
|6
|Trump signs disaster declaration for parts of MS
|Jan 25
|Muzicone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC