Judge: Lawsuit can advance in Mississippi election dispute

Five voters can move forward with a lawsuit that claims their constitutional rights were violated when Mississippi lawmakers tossed out their ballots in a 2015 election, a federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled that the federal court lacks jurisdiction to decide the outcome of the state House race between Democrat Bo Eaton and Republican Mark Tullos.

