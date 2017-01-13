Joe Russo's Almost Dead Jams On Dylan...

Joe Russo's Almost Dead Jams On Dylan & Radiohead In Charleston

Joe Russo's Almost Dead 's first run of 2017 continued on Friday night at The Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina. The band gave the capacity crowd two lengthy sets chock full of Grateful Dead classics with a Bob Dylan cover and Radiohead jam thrown in for good measure.

