Jackson County Mardi Gras parades kick off Feb. 11; see the full coast schedule
Mardi Gras parades will roll across south Mississippi beginning Jan. 28 through Fat Tuesday . More than 20 parades are scheduled across the coast and attract an estimated 450,000 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Wed
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
|Autism advocates challenge proposed Medicaid rates
|Dec 13
|Reality
|11
|Rod Guajardo: Expect discussions on education t...
|Dec 11
|lol
|5
|MDOT plan has little money for new projects
|Dec 9
|Not New Taxpayers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC