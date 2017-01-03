Internet sales tax debate is coming back up in Mississippi
There's a built-in saving when you're scrolling through Amazon, for example. No state sales tax, at least not for Mississippians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|14 hr
|The Stealth
|4
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Mon
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Sun
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Our Opinion: Exceptional Mississippians deserve...
|Dec 14
|memory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC