In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama

The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama's agenda, but in an apparent bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate adopted a resolution Thursday calling the Democrat "one of the most consequential presidents in recent history." The first African-American U.S. president "led the country through a serious economic crisis," ended the Iraq war and enacted health care reform, according to the resolution, sponsored by several Democrats who are members of the Legislative Black Caucus.

