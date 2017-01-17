In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama
The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama's agenda, but in an apparent bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate adopted a resolution Thursday calling the Democrat "one of the most consequential presidents in recent history." The first African-American U.S. president "led the country through a serious economic crisis," ended the Iraq war and enacted health care reform, according to the resolution, sponsored by several Democrats who are members of the Legislative Black Caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Plenty of good news throughout region
|4 hr
|Bad with Good
|4
|Miss st basketball
|Wed
|Just saying
|1
|Indoor smoking bans hit a decade in Northeast M...
|Jan 16
|Economy Development
|8
|Legislators respond to mandatory flag-flying bill
|Jan 15
|Rod Knox
|2
|Leslie Criss: Mississippi Picnic in Central Par...
|Jan 9
|Nothing but LGBTQ
|4
|Kerry George
|Jan 8
|Samantha
|1
|NMHS, United Health to share research
|Jan 4
|Comcasted Waste
|21
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC