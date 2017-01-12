Hood wants doctors to check for painkiller prescriptions
The Democrat told reporters Thursday that he wants a law or regulations requiring physicians and others to check the prescription monitoring program run by the Mississippi Pharmacy Board to prevent patients from acquiring multiple prescriptions. Hood says he fears illegal sales or overdoses, part of a nationwide problem.
